Lots For Midland Councillors To Mull Over In Police Costing Exrercise

The numbers are in, Midland Town Council will now sift through them to decide whether to keep the local police service or go have provincial police patrol the town. OPP made its pitch to council last night. Councillor Cody Ochesfki told Rock 95 News there’s not much difference in the annual costs submitted by both services…

Current Midland officers, including the Chief and Inspector, would be offered jobs with the OPP if council swings in that direction. Midland would become the fifth zone in the area patrolled by Southern Georgian Bay OPP, which already patrols Penetanguishene and surrounding townships. A final decision no expected for several months.