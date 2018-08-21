Lots of Winners Last Night At The VMA’S, But Was Madonna The Big Loser?

Camila Cabello took top prize last night at the VMA’s, but all the talk appears to be about Madonna’s tribute to Aretha Franklin…

Madonna started the tribute referring to Aretha as “our lady of soul” but as the speech went on, it appeared to be more about Madonna’s career and less about Aretha Franklin’s impact on the music world. Aretha died last week at the age of 76.

Fans called out Madonna for making the Aretha Franklin tribute at the #VMAs all about Madonna pic.twitter.com/NezAp02BjF — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 21, 2018

Some of the winner at the 2018 VMA’s

Song of Summer:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – “I Like It”

Best New Artist:

WINNER: Cardi B

Video of the Year:

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Artist of the Year:

Camila Cabello

Song of the Year:

Post Malone – “rockstar” [ft. 21 Savage]

Best Collaboration:

Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]

Best Pop Video:

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Best Hip Hop Video:

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

Best Dance Video:

Avicii – “Lonely Together” [ft. Rita Ora]

Best Rock Video:

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Video With a Message:

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”