LOTTERY WINNER ARRESTED FOR DUMPING $200,000 OF MANURE ON EX-BOSS’ LAWN

A man from Illinois was arrested for getting $224,000 worth of manure dumped on his former employer’s property! Brian Morris is from a small town in Illinois but struck it big by winner $125 million in a lottery! Naturally, he quit his job!

It was like something out of a movie when Brian bought over 20,000 tons of manure and asked for it to be dumped on his former boss’ property, pretending it was his residence.

Dozens of trucks filled with manure showed up in front of the house around 6:00 this morning and began dumping their smelly cargo over the property’s lawn.

George Fitzgerald, Mr Morris’ former employer, was awakened by the sound of the vehicles on his property and rapidly called the police.

Unfortunately, it took the police more than 15 minutes to arrive on the site, and more than 10,000 tons of manure had already been dumped in the meantime.

Brian Morris was standing right across the street and laughing when the police arrived, and he rapidly came over to confess his responsibility and explain his motivations.

