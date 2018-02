One person in the Barrie area is $100,000 richer.

The OLG confirms that three winning Encore tickets were sold in Friday nights Lotto Max draw, one of those coming in Barrie.

In addition a second prize winning ticket of $118,272.60 was sold to someone in Orillia.

The next Lotto Max draw will be held Friday March 2nd with the jackpot estimated to be $23 million.