Louis C.K. Confesses To Multiple Acts Of Sexual Misconduct

The New York Times published a story Thursday detailing accusations of sexual misconduct from five different women involving Louis C.K. The comedian initially said he would not respond to the story, but he’s changed his tune, apparently.

Louis C.K. confessed to the allegations in a statement Friday, expressing remorse for his actions and the pain he caused his victims. “There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for,” Louis C.K. said. “And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.”

Read Louis C.K.’s full statement: “There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for” https://t.co/Z8VhBRVxIC pic.twitter.com/kwJNmC8XY7 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 10, 2017

HBO severed ties with Louis C.K. Thursday evening, pulling his content from their on-demand service. Netflix also distanced itself from him, announcing they would not be moving forward with a planned comedy special.