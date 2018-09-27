Love Weight Is A Real Thing…

There was a survey done in the States that looked at people within the first year of a relationship and found that within the first year, people were packing on the pounds!

On Average about 17 pounds, with men gaining more; 22 pounds. The reason, because you are going out for dinners more, you’re drinking more and spending more time with your new love and less time at the gym!

The comfort zone happens at different times for couples. Younger couples tend to pack on the pounds quicker compared to those who are between the ages of 45 to 54. According to the survey- those who marry are more likely to pack on the pounds.

Fox