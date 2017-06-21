Listen Live

Lover’s Quarrel Ends With Criminal Charges

Man Accused of Driving Aggressively to Get to Fight with Girlfriend

Dangerous Driving charges for a Bradford man going through relationship woes. Around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon, police got the call to the Bradford Walmart parking lot with reports of an altercation. Witnesses say a man sped into the lot, and slammed on the brakes, narrowly missing a woman exiting the store. Turns out, the driver and the woman were involved in a relationship, as a confrontation ensued. He left before police got there, but the 31-year-old man was later charged with Dangerous Driving, and given a court order to stay away from the woman. She wasn’t hurt at all.

