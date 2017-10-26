Listen Live

Low-fat pigs? Yup!

Bacon could soon be better for you!

By Kool Mornings

Scientists have been able to produce 12 healthy pigs that have 24% less body fat than standard pigs.  How did they do it? Chinese scientists stuck a mouse gene in pigs using gene-editing technology…

They found that by doing this, it helped the animals regulate their body temperatures by burning fat.

The genetically modified pigs could save farmers a ton of money in heating and feeding costs for piglets, which is a big problem in the industry…

After 6 months, the animals were killed to allow the researchers to analyze their bodies, which were found to be healthy and normal – one of the male pigs even mated and  produced healthy piglets.

 

This would also mean, that bacon would be healthier for us… Less fat!

Related posts

The Rise and Fall of Bologna….

Sexy Fidget Spinner Costume

New Wine available with half the calories.