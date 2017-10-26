Low-fat pigs? Yup!
Bacon could soon be better for you!
Scientists have been able to produce 12 healthy pigs that have 24% less body fat than standard pigs. How did they do it? Chinese scientists stuck a mouse gene in pigs using gene-editing technology…
They found that by doing this, it helped the animals regulate their body temperatures by burning fat.
The genetically modified pigs could save farmers a ton of money in heating and feeding costs for piglets, which is a big problem in the industry…
After 6 months, the animals were killed to allow the researchers to analyze their bodies, which were found to be healthy and normal – one of the male pigs even mated and produced healthy piglets.
This would also mean, that bacon would be healthier for us… Less fat!