Low-fat pigs? Yup!

Scientists have been able to produce 12 healthy pigs that have 24% less body fat than standard pigs. How did they do it? Chinese scientists stuck a mouse gene in pigs using gene-editing technology…

They found that by doing this, it helped the animals regulate their body temperatures by burning fat.

The genetically modified pigs could save farmers a ton of money in heating and feeding costs for piglets, which is a big problem in the industry…

After 6 months, the animals were killed to allow the researchers to analyze their bodies, which were found to be healthy and normal – one of the male pigs even mated and produced healthy piglets.

This would also mean, that bacon would be healthier for us… Less fat!