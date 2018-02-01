Listen Live

Low Jobless Rate Creates New Issue In Barrie

Harder to fill positions

By News

Interesting dilemma for the city of Barrie and its lowest in the country jobless rate. Mayor Jeff Lehman told his annual Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday it creates a new challenge…

Lehman said it’s important to get the word out about the types of jobs and the skills required to fill them, noting that the biggest job growth in the city last year was in the medical field – a 30 percent increase – which came as a surprise…

Medical was followed by finance and real estate at 18 percent growth, accommodation, food and retail at 13 per cent and construction at 11 percent.

