LucasFilm Would ‘Love’ To Have A Lando Calrissian Spin-Off Movie

Early reviews of Lucasfilm’s upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story film have been mixed, with some hailing it as another fun chapter in the saga, while others have deemed it one of the franchise’s worst efforts. What everyone seems to agree on, though, is Donald Glover’s turn as Lando Calrissian shines.

In an interview with French publication Premiere, Lusasfilm studio chief Kathleen Kennedy intimated that they would “love” to see a Lando spin-off film come down the pipeline someday.

Lucasfilm has already issued a statement clarifying reports that a Lando film would be “next” on the standalone Star Wars schedule. It will not. Whatever the case, box office dollars talk and despite being the busiest man in entertainment, we’re feeling optimistic that Glover would reprise his role as Han Solo’s old friend.

The film hits theatres on May 25, check out the latest trailer below.