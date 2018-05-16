Listen Live

LucasFilm Would ‘Love’ To Have A Lando Calrissian Spin-Off Movie

Donald Glover Earning High Praise As The Star Wars Smuggler

By Kool Celebrities

Early reviews of Lucasfilm’s upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story film have been mixed, with some hailing it as another fun chapter in the saga, while others have deemed it one of the franchise’s worst efforts. What everyone seems to agree on, though, is Donald Glover’s turn as Lando Calrissian shines.

In an interview with French publication Premiere, Lusasfilm studio chief Kathleen Kennedy intimated that they would “love” to see a Lando spin-off film come down the pipeline someday.

Lucasfilm has already issued a statement clarifying reports that a Lando film would be “next” on the standalone Star Wars schedule. It will not. Whatever the case, box office dollars talk and despite being the busiest man in entertainment, we’re feeling optimistic that Glover would reprise his role as Han Solo’s old friend.

The film hits theatres on May 25, check out the latest trailer below.

Related posts

Ryan Reynolds Kills It On Korean Singing Show

Watch: 12-Year-Old Vancouver Girl Wows P!nk With Her Rendition Of ‘Perfect’

Prince Harry & Meghan Will Live In An “Apartment” Once They’re Married

Ellen’s Fantastic & Funny Fails

Shawn Mendes Has Announced A Huge World Tour

A 3rd Bill & Ted Movie Is Officially Happening!

Ken Jeong Puts His Medical Degree Back To Work

Celine Dion Duets with Deadpool, Sort Of

Watch Donald Glover Give A Cribs-Style Tour Of The Millenium Falcon