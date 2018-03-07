Macaulay Culkin Reveals Enormous Mistake in Home Alone

Am I the only one who can’t get used to seeing a grown up adult Macaulay Culkin? He will always be the Kevin McCallister kid from Home Alone. Just like, Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen they’ll always be little Michelle from Full House.

I’m not sure why we didn’t think of this sooner, but Macaulay Culkin raises a good point here. Kevin was a smart kid why didn’t he do this? (revealed at the 3-minute mark)

Home Alone would never have been the same had Kevin not led Harry & Marv through his fun house of tricks.

The scream from Marv during this scene is my favourite of all time..