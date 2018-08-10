Macaulay Culkin Turned Down One Of The Leads In The Big Bang Theory!

So it could have been Macaulay Culkin who starred in the Big Bang Theory! Mac did a podcast interview with Joe Rogan and said that he was asked by show bosses to be a part of the sitcom three times. Mac wouldn’t say which character role he was offered but says he has no regrets. The show is now in season 12 and since season 8, most characters are making $1 million per episode…

Culkin recently launched his own lifestyle blog, Bunny Ears, which offers advice, style tips, recipes, spiritual guidance and podcasts.