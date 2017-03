Join the “Fuel-Up” Night at Mac’s Convenience Stores tonight from 4pm to 8pm.

2.5 cents of each gallon of fuel sold at specially marked fuel pumps will be donated to a participating school (up to $2,000 per year!)

Where:

610 Huronia Road #B12 Barrie & 221 Ferndale Drive South, Barrie

These locations will be benefiting Mapleview Heights Elementary School!