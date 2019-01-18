Madonna Going Back On Tour And A New Album Is On The Way

There are reports suggesting that Madonna is prepping for a world tour! If reports check out, Madge will perform her classic hits as well as tracks from her new album “The Sun.”

A source says that Madonna has spared no expense with the production and plans to show off her crazy figure with a ton of costume changes! It was last October that Madonna confirmed that her 14th album was almost ready, and she took to Insta to share a clip of her rehearsing!

The last tour for Madonna was The Rebel Heart Tour which kicked off in 2015 in support of her album of the same name. It wrapped in 2016 and grossed more than $169 million.