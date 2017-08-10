Madonna has launched a lawsuit against an auction house!

Madonna has launched a lawsuit against bosses at the auction house who attempted to sell off “highly personal items”…

The Material Girl is suing bosses at Gotta Have It! Collectibles and her former friend, art consultant Darlene Lutz, over the planned online sale of her former property, including a letter sent to Madonna by her rapper ex-boyfriend Tupac Shakur while he was in jail, a hairbrush containing strands of her hair, and a pair of her unwashed panties, claiming the items were wrongfully taken from her.

According to the lawsuit, the items were sent to a storage unit owned by Lutz when Madonna was moving, and when they fell out in 2004, Madonna was reportedly unaware Lutz was still in possession of the items.

Last month, Madonna was granted a temporary restraining order against the planned online sale. A final hearing on the matter has been set for Sept. 4.