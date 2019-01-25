Magic Mike Broadway Debut Is Coming!
It’s no Full Monty, but we’ll take it!
Magic Mike Broadway Debut is happening and Channing Tatum is teasing us with it!
On Thursday, Channing shared a sneak peek of Magic Mike The Musical in a picture of him holding a PlayBill with a few dollars inside!
“This. Is. Happening. Get ready for Magic Mike… THE BROADWAY MUSICAL. World premiere at the @EmersonColonial Theatre in Boston this November. Tickets on sale TODAY. @magicmikebway #MagicMikeBwayhttp://www.magicmikebroadway.com.”
The film grossed about $167 million at the world box office. The sequel, Magic Mike XXL, was released in 2015.