Magic Mike Broadway Debut Is Coming!

Magic Mike Broadway Debut is happening and Channing Tatum is teasing us with it!

On Thursday, Channing shared a sneak peek of Magic Mike The Musical in a picture of him holding a PlayBill with a few dollars inside!

“This. Is. Happening. Get ready for Magic Mike… THE BROADWAY MUSICAL. World premiere at the @EmersonColonial Theatre in Boston this November. Tickets on sale TODAY. @magicmikebway #MagicMikeBwayhttp://www.magicmikebroadway.com.”

The film grossed about $167 million at the world box office. The sequel, Magic Mike XXL, was released in 2015.