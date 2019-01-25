Listen Live

Magic Mike Broadway Debut Is Coming!

It’s no Full Monty, but we’ll take it!

By Dirt/Divas

Magic Mike Broadway Debut is happening and Channing Tatum is teasing us with it!

On Thursday, Channing shared a sneak peek of Magic Mike The Musical in a picture of him holding a PlayBill with a few dollars inside!

“This. Is. Happening. Get ready for Magic Mike… THE BROADWAY MUSICAL. World premiere at the @EmersonColonial Theatre in Boston this November. Tickets on sale TODAY. @magicmikebway #MagicMikeBwayhttp://www.magicmikebroadway.com.&#8221;

The film grossed about $167 million at the world box office. The sequel, Magic Mike XXL, was released in 2015.

Related posts

There’s A New Erotic Book Coming From E.L. James!

Baby Shark Is Heading To Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race Will Have A Canadian Competing During Season 11.