Magically Expanding Pants Are Now A Thing

Introducing “Stuffin-Stretch” pants that will allow you to stuff yourself this holiday season without having to unbutton your pants…

They are similar to Joe’s “Thanksgiving” pants from that Friends episode.

These were actually created as a promotional item from the boxed stuffing maker, Stove Top!

You can buy these amazing pants for $19.98 on the Stove Top website and they will be donating $10,000 of all pants proceeds to the charity Feeding America… Everyone wins!