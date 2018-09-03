Listen Live

Majority of respondents support handgun ban: Nanos Poll

The only exemption to the ban would be police and security professionals

By News

There looks to be significant support for a total ban on handgun ownership in Canada.

A survey conducted by Nanos Research found…

  • 48% would support such a ban
  • 19% would somewhat support it
  • 21% would oppose a ban
  • 10% would somewhat oppose it
  • 3% were unsure about their opinion

Politicians in Toronto and Montreal have recently asked the federal government to implement some form of a handgun ban.

Related posts

Labour Day – What’s Open And Closed

Simcoe County Sports Update

New Agreement needs Overtime