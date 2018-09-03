Majority of respondents support handgun ban: Nanos Poll
The only exemption to the ban would be police and security professionals
There looks to be significant support for a total ban on handgun ownership in Canada.
A survey conducted by Nanos Research found…
- 48% would support such a ban
- 19% would somewhat support it
- 21% would oppose a ban
- 10% would somewhat oppose it
- 3% were unsure about their opinion
Politicians in Toronto and Montreal have recently asked the federal government to implement some form of a handgun ban.