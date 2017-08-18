Make This Black Bean Soup!

Yesterday evening, I whipped together a delicious black bean soup with no recipe and it was great so, I thought I’d share my final recipe with you!

Ingredients

3 regular-size cans of black beans, drained and rinsed

1 large can of diced tomatoes

4 cloves of garlic, minced (use a garlic press- it’s the best!)

1 sweet red pepper, finely diced

1 small jalapeno pepper, seeds removed, diced

1 TBSP of chopped, fresh cilantro plus some more for garnish.

olive oil

Corriander (about 1 tsp)

Cumin ( about 1/2 tsp – because that’s all I had on had but you can add more!)

Salt to taste, some black pepper too.

Greek yogurt or Sour Cream for topping

Instructions

In a large pot, add olive oil and minced garlic

Turn on burner to medium high

When garlic gets fragrant, add the cumin and corriander

Then, add the peppers (red and jalapeno) and cilantro

Add a bit of water and scrape up and thing sticking to the bottom of the pot

Then, add the beans

Some salt

Add water to cover

Add diced tomatoes

Cook until hot

Set aside some of the bean from the soup (maybe a cup) then blend together everything else until it is smooth. You can use an immersion blender or a stand blender.

After, you may see red foam on the top from the tomatoes. Skim it off and discard.

Add back the whole beans(squish a bit if you want) Heat through again and cook it down to the thickness you’d like.

Add more salt and pepper to taste.

Top it, in bowls, with Greek yogurt or sour cream and Cilantro. My best friend, Michelle, LOVES cilantro so this is a must!*

Both my children loved this soup ( age 1 and 4) and I will definitely make it again!

Why no onion? Because I had none in the house. All the better since I don’t enjoy cutting up onions. add it if you want, cooking it before the garlic. Make it more spicy by leaving in some or all of the jalapeno seeds.

*She actually hates cilantro and calls it a vile weed. I love it and have even converted my husband!