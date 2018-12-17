Make Your Own Christmas Story! Stay In Ralphie Parker’s House!

If you loved the Christmas Story, and who doesn’t? You can now stay at the home of Ralphie Parker!

Starting at $395, you can reserve your night at the actual home where the famous Christmas movie was made back in 1983!

The home is in Cleveland, Ohio and the home includes, a queen bed, queen sleeper sofa and Ralphie and Randy’s twin beds and the leg lap!

According to the website, the home has December 23 available for the night at $995. Reservations for 2019 have already opened..

If you want something a little cheaper, the Bumpus House, next door is available also for $195 per night. Does not include hound dogs!

Book!