Making The Beach More Accessible

Town Of Wasaga Beach Buys Mobi-Chairs

By News

The sand and surf at Wasaga Beach has become even more accessible to those who use wheelchairs or walkers. The town has purchased two Mobi-Chairs – floating wheelchairs – allowing people with disabilities easier access the water. They’re available on a first come basis at the provincial park office at Beach Area Three. There is no cost to use a Mobi-Chair, however, users are required to put down a $500 deposit that will be refunded if the chair is returned in the same condition it was signed out. Users are also required to sign a waiver. The town also has three sets of Mobi-Mats at Beach Areas 2, 3 and 5. They create a stable surface for people using wheelchairs and walkers.

image: mobi-chair.com

