Mama June Says She’s Gained Some Weight Back After Losing 300 Pounds

After losing about 300 pounds in 2017, mama June Shannon revealed that she has gained back about 25 pounds.

She says the reason for this weight gain is her deteriorating vision. Mama revealed that she’s already completely blind in her right eye, but has undergone four surgeries to repair what little vision she has left in her left.

Shannon revealed that the vision loss in her right eye is the result of childhood cataracts that were never properly treated, and her left was damaged by retinal detachment, a disorder of the eye in which the retina separates from the layer underneath.