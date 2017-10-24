Listen Live

Man And Woman Arrested After Break-In At Hydro One Property

Pieces of Copper Recovered

By News

A man and woman in their 20s – both from Georgina – have been charged after an early morning break-in at the Hydro One yard on Sarjeant Drive in Barrie. The suspects ran off as police arrived.
A police dog leading officers to a hole in a perimeter fence and an abandoned vehicle. As they prepared to have it towed away, a man and woman emerged from nearby bushes saying the vehicle was theirs. In addition to property stolen from Hydro One police say a quantity of marijuana was also seized.

Related posts

City Council Approves Land-Use Changes For Barrie YMCA Land

Support For RVH Rewarded

Another Step Closer To A Concert Hall/Conference Centre In Downtown Barrie

The Rap Sheet

Ensuring Canada’s War Vets Are Treated Fairly

Canada’s Peacekeeping Efforts Lacking

New Dorian Parker Washrooms Come At A Cost of $385K

Tuesday’s Weather

Missing: Ramara Township Man