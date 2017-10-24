Man And Woman Arrested After Break-In At Hydro One Property

A man and woman in their 20s – both from Georgina – have been charged after an early morning break-in at the Hydro One yard on Sarjeant Drive in Barrie. The suspects ran off as police arrived.

A police dog leading officers to a hole in a perimeter fence and an abandoned vehicle. As they prepared to have it towed away, a man and woman emerged from nearby bushes saying the vehicle was theirs. In addition to property stolen from Hydro One police say a quantity of marijuana was also seized.