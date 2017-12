A 64-year-oldĀ man suffered head and facial injuries in an attack early Saturday morning outside the Royal Bank branch at Bayfield and Collier Streets. Barrie Police say the attack, with a folding chair, took place around 6:30 am and continued inside the front doors of the bank. A 34-year-old man has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Assault With A Weapon. Police say the men are known to each other.