Man Charged After Crashing Sled On Remote Georgian Bay Township Trail

A Kitchener man faces charges after crashing his snowmobile in Georgian Bay Township. First responders were called to the point where OFSC trail 19 and 16 change from ice to land trail, where it’s said a 27-year-old man sustained injuries in a crash. The OPP had to help transport paramedics to the scene due to the remoteness of the crash, but the man was eventually transported via ambulance to local hospital. The 27-year-old man was charged with Careless Driving, while investigators point to speed and unfamiliarity with the trail as contributing factors to the crash.