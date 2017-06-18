Listen Live

Man Charged With Assaulting, Obstructing Police In Midland

Also wanted by Barrie Police

A 19 year old has been charged with Assaulting and Obstructing Police in Midland. Town Police say a man was seen waving a stick Saturday at vehicles near Yonge and Fourth Streets. When asked to identify himself, police say he gave a false name. Upon his arrest for public intoxication police located his ID and determined he was wanted by Barrie Police and under an order not to consume alcohol. While being placed in a cell, police say the man grabbed an officer by his protective vest, causing it to rip.

