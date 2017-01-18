Man Charged With Being Drunk At Grocery Store

A Barrie man was given a cell to sleep it off, after they say he was causing a disturbance in the south end. Officers got the call to a grocery store parking lot at Yonge and Big Bay around 7:00 Tuesday, with reports an irate man was yelling, screaming, and running into traffic. Officers arrived to find the suspect standing in the middle of the store’s driveway, lunging at vehicles and screaming at shoppers. Over a dozen people were seen huddled at the store exit, afraid to walk to their cars. A 38-year-old man was taken downtown, and given a court date once he sobered up.