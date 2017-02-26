Listen Live

Man Charged With Drug Offences In Midland

Retail clerk called police

Interesting couple of days for a store clerk on County Road 93 in Midland. She told town police a man walked into the store Thursday, handed her a small package of cocaine, then left the store. He was back the next day asking if she wanted more. When she began to question him, he left. Surveillance video of the man was collected and a description of his vehicle taken down. On Saturday, an officer spotted the vehicle on County Road 93, stopped the driver and placed him under arrest. A search of the vehicle yielded a quantity of drugs, including cocaine. A 42 year old has been charged with several drug-related offences.

