Man Claiming To Be Door To Door Salesman May Be Behind Severn B&E

A daytime B&E started out looking like a sales call.

A neighbour spotted a guy knocking on the front door of a Telford Line home in Severn Tuesday around noon, and asked what was up.

The guy allegedly claimed to be a carpet cleaner looking for a client, and took off.

The home’s owner returned later in the day to find a rear door had since been forced open, with some jewellery, power tools, and recreational vehicle keys stolen.

The male is described as 35 to 40 years of age, 5’8″ with a slim build, wearing a red shirt and a hat. The witness described the male as white with no facial hair.

Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen the suspect or vehicle in the area of Severn Township, particularly in the Cambrian Road and Telford Line area. If anyone has any information surrounding this break and enter they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-326-3536.