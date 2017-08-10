Man Finds Alligator in His Backyard in Hamilton

A Hamilton resident was preparing to fire up his barbecue and celebrate his Wedding Anniversary 2 days ago when he encountered a gator on the way to the backyard.

City of Hamilton Animal Services dealt with this animal on August 8,2017 Posted by Walter Ertsinian on Wednesday, August 9, 2017

It measured in at 1.5 metres, so it’s likely just a baby but who would ever expect an alligator on the loose in Ontario?

Animal Services seem stumped on how it got there but luckily there were no injuries.

Hamilton Bylaws prohibit having a gator as a pet and I’m not sure why you would want one anyway.