Man found guilty in 2015 shooting

Two counts of First Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder. That’s what a 31 year old was found guilty of by a jury in connection to a shooting in York Region. The man will serve two consecutive life sentences and two concurrent life sentences in prison. In order to eligible for parole he’ll need to serve at least 50 years behind bars. The charges from York Regional Police stemmed from the shooting in which a 47 year old woman and a 24 year old man, both of Vaughan, were killed at the Moka Cafe in the Islington Avenue and Highway 7 area. Two others were hit with bullets but survived.