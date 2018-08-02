Man Hurdling Fences Was Not Chasing Olympic Dream

A break and enter suspect in north Barrie hurdled fences Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to escape police.

A Duval Drive resident arrived home around 3 o’clock to find a stranger in the house. He bolted, hopping fences in yards along Hanmer Street making his way to Bayfield Street where he was eventually caught by police.

Items related to the break-in were picked up along the way.

South Simcoe Police were in on this, too.

They had been investigating the suspect, a 36 year old Bradford man, in connection with a series of break and enters in their area.