Man Lives his Life As A Puppy!

Who's a good boy?

By Kool Mornings

By day he is Tom Peters who is 32 years old is a lighting and theatre technician. By night and on weekends he’s Spot, the domesticated dalmatian puppy!

Tom is completely committed to living his life as a puppy. He sleeps in a crate, walks on all fours and eats from a dog bowl.

Tom told a local TV station that he does this because its fun and he literally likes to be treated like a puppy! (Who doesn’t like a good belly scratch)  Like real-life dogs, Peters has a human companion: his ex-fiancée Rachel Watson.

 

