Man Proposes With 6 Rings

After what looks like a very elaborate proposal, athelte and fitness model, Dennis Brown said his speech, got down on one knee and opened a box the size of a Valentine’s Day box of chocolates, to reveal six gorgeous diamond rings for his girlfriend Atara Dallas to choose from.

Apparently the six rings are supposed to represent the six championship rings that Michael Jordan earned during his NBA career, and according to Dennis, his love for Atara is just as significant.

By the way, she chose the tear-shaped diamond ring.

(Images Courtesy of d.experience/Instagram, ataradallas/Instagram, & NateVealPhotography/Instagram)