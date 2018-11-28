Man Proposes With 6 Rings
Yup. You Read That Right.
After what looks like a very elaborate proposal, athelte and fitness model, Dennis Brown said his speech, got down on one knee and opened a box the size of a Valentine’s Day box of chocolates, to reveal six gorgeous diamond rings for his girlfriend Atara Dallas to choose from.
View this post on Instagram
We are in engagement season. This proposal from this weekend was amazing. Planned to perfection by Khia at @themeit_inc … we look forward to working with them on many more amazing proposals during this engagement season. Fellas if you need help planning the perfect proposal check em out! Can’t wait to share more from this amazing day!
Apparently the six rings are supposed to represent the six championship rings that Michael Jordan earned during his NBA career, and according to Dennis, his love for Atara is just as significant.
By the way, she chose the tear-shaped diamond ring.
View this post on Instagram
The chosen 1️⃣ 💍 #weddings #proposal #love #faith #wedding #ring #engagementring
View this post on Instagram
I didn’t win #6 rings like @jumpman23 , but I won at life with her, so she deserves #6 Rings to choose from. 💍💍💍💍💍💍~ ⏬ What an amazing cast of vendors it took to produce this one of a kind #FairyTail #Proposal Style Shoot. Perfectly elevated by an equally Amazin Gentleman @d.xperience & Woman @ataradallas ~ ⏬ Planned, Designed & Conceptualized @themeit_inc ~ 📸: @natevealphotography ~ 💐: @stgermainevents ~ Drapery: @justbydesign ~ Attire: @themeit_inc & @rasoolsmenswear ~ ⏬ #Dxperience #BlackLove #proposal #proposals #SettingTheBar #NeverSettle #engaged #engagementrings #engagementphotos #6rings #fairytail #ThemeIt #wedding #weddingring #weddingrings @theshaderoom @balleralert @theellenshow @iamsteveharveytv @oprah @michelleobama