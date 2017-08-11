Man rushes stage at Britney Spears concert

Britney Spears was rushed by a man at her Piece Of Me show on Wednesday night at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

The singer, caught in fan footage posted online, could be heard asking her security if the man had a gun.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified 37-year-old Jesse Webb, who they arrested on Wednesday night.

At first Britney was unaware of the intrusion, but quickly her security surrounded her as other members of her team attempted to detain him.

The hitmaker could be heard asking her team, clearly terrified: ‘Is everything okay? What’s going on’

She then asks with urgency, ‘He’s got a gun?’

Thankfully she had a large security team and a group of muscular backup dancers who got a hold of the man.

Britney’s Piece Of Me Vegas residency, which has earned over $100 million in ticket sales, will come to a close this December after first debuting in 2013.