Man sought in gas station theft

Barrie Police is looking to identify a man responsible for a middle of the night break and enter into a westside Barrie gas station.

Around 1:10 Thursday September 6th the man attended the station at 652 Dunlop Street West and was able to make off with several trays of scratch tickets and money.

Video shows the man park an unknown vehicle along Miller Drive before walking past the car wash and towards the front of the store. He’s seen picking up a large rock and using it to break the glass on one of the front doors to gain entry.

The suspect is described as: