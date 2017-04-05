Listen Live

Man Sues for Being Served Fake Butter at a Coffee Shop

I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!

A man in Massachusetts has reached a settlement with two Dunkin’ Donuts franchise owners after they reportedly served him a butter substitute instead of actual butter.

Jan Polanik filed a class action suit last month against more than 20 locations in Boston, saying he asked for butter on his bagel and was served a butter substitute instead.

According to his lawyer, “The main point of the lawsuit is to stop the practice of representing one thing and selling a different thing. It’s a minor thing, but at the same time, if somebody goes in and makes a point to order butter for the bagel … they don’t want margarine or some other kind of chemical substitute.”

The settlement details were not publicly released.

