Man Trying to Rescue Dog From Huntsville Ice Needed Rescuing of His Own

Huntsville Fire Pulls Man From Fairy Lake

A man had to be pulled from a Huntsville lake, after falling through in an attempt to rescue a dog. Huntsville and Lake Of Bays Fire Service says they were called to the shores of Fairy Lake around 10:00 this morning, with reports a man had fallen through the ice. He was able to keep his head above water while firefighters got out to pull him to safety. Paramedics were on scene to treat the man for hypothermia, who reportedly went onto the ice to retrieve his dog this morning.

