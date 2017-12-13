Man Wanted After Theft Reported At Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital

OPP in Orillia are looking for help finding a man wanted in the theft of some personal property from an employee at Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. This happened just before one in the afternoon last Wednesday (December 6). The suspect is described as:

white

55-60

Grey/white hair.

Grey/white goatee

Glasses

¾ length coat with poppy on breast and Santa tie

Believed to be driving a dark-coloured PT Cruiser

If anyone knows who this male is, witnessed this or has information regarding the circumstances they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536, 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).