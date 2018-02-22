Man Wanted In Two Break-Ins And Thefts In Barrie

Barrie Police are looking for help tracking down a 39-year-old man. Neil Foster is wanted for questionning in a break, enter and theft January 12 at the Circle K on Leacock Drive and a break in the next day at No Frills on Wellington Street. He’s described as:

Male, white

Slim build, 5’10”

Brown hair – short

Glasses (black frame)

Last seen wearing a “Blue Jays” baseball hat, neon checkered scarf, navy blue peacoat jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable G. Peters at (705) 725-7025 ext.2761, gpeters@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).