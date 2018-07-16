Mandy Moore Says New Music Is Coming!

Ready to feel old? Just tell your kids that the mom from “This Is Us” was a huge recording artists before the role of Rebecca Pearson!

Mandy Moore’s teen pop album in 1999 “So Real” was all that and a bag of chips.. several albums followed including a best of in 2004! In fact, 2004 was a big year for Mandy having released “A Walk to Remember” and “Blessed”

Mandy has officially announced that new music is coming and soon!

Mandy… You had me from “A Walk to Remember”- Cry!

Mandy will also be a part of the sequel to Wreck Ralph 2 in early 2019!