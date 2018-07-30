Manhunt In Orillia Following Coffee Shop Death

A manhunt reportedly underway in Orillia, after a man was pronounced dead at an area coffee shop this morning. The OPP confirm a criminal investigation is underway, after reports came in of a man in medical distress at a coffee shop on Westmount Drive around 7:30 Monday morning. Police are currently looking for a suspect in connection to this, while OPP Sgt. Peter Leon is asking area residents to keep their distance.

Sgt. Leon was unable to give this newsroom details of the victim, other than to confirm he was male.