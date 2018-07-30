Manhunt In Orillia Following Coffee Shop Death
Man Pronounced Dead Following Reports of Altercation
A manhunt reportedly underway in Orillia, after a man was pronounced dead at an area coffee shop this morning. The OPP confirm a criminal investigation is underway, after reports came in of a man in medical distress at a coffee shop on Westmount Drive around 7:30 Monday morning. Police are currently looking for a suspect in connection to this, while OPP Sgt. Peter Leon is asking area residents to keep their distance.
“We are dealing with what we believe to be an isolated incident at this time.” says Leon, “but if any member of the public sees an individual that appears to be out of place or is acting in a peculiar or strange manner, please contact the OPP immediately by calling 911.”
Sgt. Leon was unable to give this newsroom details of the victim, other than to confirm he was male.