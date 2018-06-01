Man’s Garage Sale Ads Go Viral!

A man’s garage sale ads have gone viral- and now we all want to buy his old crap!

Saskatchewan man Richard Roy very creatively took a page from a car commercial and turned it into a garage sale spot!

He started creating the ads a few years ago and has been generating almost too much buzz to handle. Roy said last year’s sale netted a cool $589. His talent for liquidating used merchandise has drawn offers from other garage sale entrepreneurs eager to hire him to manage their events.

