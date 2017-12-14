Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Manslaughter Charge Laid Following Further Investigation

Assault Charge Upgraded Following July Incident

By News

A man originally accused of Assault will now answer to a charge of Manslaughter. An investigation began in July, following the suspicious death of 45-year-old Brett Wickett of Barrie. That resulted in an Assault charge laid against a 37-year-old man, but further examination of the deceased determined the victim died of blunt force trauma. Police say his injuries and subsequent death are a result of an altercation between suspect and victim, leading to an upgraded charge.

Related posts

Waypoint Centre Facing $40,000 Fine Following Workers’ Assault

Donation Box Theft Caught on Camera

Housing Prices in Barrie Expected to Grow Double The National Average

The Rap Sheet

Did You See The Halo This Morning?

Orillia Looking into Bylaw Change To Allow Illegal Dwellings

Less Salt And Sugar May Not Equal Healthy

Why Your Nose Runs When It’s Cold

Your Wine Glass Is Getting Bigger