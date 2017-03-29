Mapleview East is closed for the next 5 weeks!

Starting March 27, Mapleview Drive East will be closed from Huronia Road to Country Lane for the installation of a deep sanitary sewer.

Crews will work 12 hours per day and some weekends until the work is finished. The full closure could last for up to five weeks.

There will be a detour along Yonge Street, Big Bay Point Road and Huronia Road.

We feel your pain Barrie drivers as this appears to be the End of the Road for a while….