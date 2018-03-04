March 3rd and 4th, 2018
Has Camila Cabello held on to the top spot for a second week?
#20 Slow Hands – Niall Horan
#19 There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
#18 One Foot – Walk The Moon –
#17 Say Something – Justin Timberlake Feat. Chris Stapleton
#16 Bend – Ria Mae
#15 What About Us – Pink
#14 Ice Age – Serena Ryder
#13 Rhythm Of Your Heart – Marianas Trench
#12 What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 Ft. Sza
#11 Wolves – Selena Gomez Ft. Marshmello
#10 PDA – Scott Helman
#9 Finesse – Bruno Mars
#8 Bad At Love – Halsey
#7 How Long – Charlie Puth
#6 Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
#5 Thunder – Imagine Dragons
#4 Get What You Give – Felix Cartal
#3 Beautiful Trauma – Pink
#2 Perfect – Ed Sheeran
#1 Havana – Camila Cabello
Kool Cameo: Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)- Kelly Clarkson
Future Hit: Woman – Kesha