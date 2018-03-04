March 3rd and 4th, 2018

#20 Slow Hands – Niall Horan

#19 There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

#18 One Foot – Walk The Moon –

#17 Say Something – Justin Timberlake Feat. Chris Stapleton

#16 Bend – Ria Mae

#15 What About Us – Pink

#14 Ice Age – Serena Ryder

#13 Rhythm Of Your Heart – Marianas Trench

#12 What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 Ft. Sza

#11 Wolves – Selena Gomez Ft. Marshmello

#10 PDA – Scott Helman

#9 Finesse – Bruno Mars

#8 Bad At Love – Halsey

#7 How Long – Charlie Puth

#6 Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

#5 Thunder – Imagine Dragons

#4 Get What You Give – Felix Cartal

#3 Beautiful Trauma – Pink

#2 Perfect – Ed Sheeran

#1 Havana – Camila Cabello

Kool Cameo: Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)- Kelly Clarkson

Future Hit: Woman – Kesha