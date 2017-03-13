Listen Live

March Break 2017 – Free Family Fun

    March 13th – 17th 2017
    Orillia Square Mall
    start time: 12pm

    March Break 2017 – FREE FAMILY FUN

    Monday, March 13th @12pm – Soper creek wildlife ~ live animal show!

    Tuesday, March 14th @12pm – Bubbleology show ~ One of a kind bubble show!

    Wednesday, March 15th @11am – Orillia Square Idol~ youth singing competition, Pre- registration required must be done by March 13th

    Call 705-325-2366 or email info@orilliasquaremall.com

    Thursday, March 16th @12pm – Steve Baker Magic Show~ Interactive Comedy Magic

    Friday, March 17th @12pm – Reptilia~ Exotic Reptile Show

     

