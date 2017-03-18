March Break Blitz Disappointing For OPP
More charges laid than last year
The final numbers won’t be in until early next week, but Sergeant Kerry Schmidt is already calling the OPP’s March safety initiative a major disappointment. As of Friday, more than 1400 distracted driving charges had been laid by OPP officers. It’s a higher number than during last year’s campaign, despite advanced warning a week ago officers would be watching for distracted, aggressive and impaired drivers. Schmidt noting distraction comes in all forms. A 68 year old man was stopped Saturday for brushing his teeth while weaving all over the road.