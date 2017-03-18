Listen Live

March Break Blitz Disappointing For OPP

More charges laid than last year

By News

The final numbers won’t be in until early next week, but Sergeant Kerry Schmidt is already calling the OPP’s March safety initiative a major disappointment. As of Friday, more than 1400 distracted driving charges had been laid by OPP officers. It’s a higher number than during last year’s campaign, despite advanced warning a week ago officers would be watching for distracted, aggressive and impaired drivers. Schmidt noting distraction comes in all forms. A 68 year old man was stopped Saturday for brushing his teeth while weaving all over the road.

Related posts

November Joy Ride Catches Up With One Man

Need A Job? Want To Fix Boats?

Hit n Run In Huntsville

Research Shows Negative Health Affects Of Daylight Saving Time

Special Council Meeting Tonight On Midhurst Secondary Plan

Do It For You, A Barrie Fire Music Video

Changes At The Top of the Barrie Chamber of Commerce

Never Stop On A Hill

Sexual Assault in Collingwood