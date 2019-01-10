Margot Robbie To Play Barbie!

Margot Robbie will take on the role of Barbie in an upcoming Live action movie from Mattel and Warner Bros…

In a statement, Margot says, “Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery. Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president.

Amy Schumer was originally suppose to take on the role but is no longer available.