Margot Robbie To Play Barbie!
But who will play Midge, Barbie's bestie?
Margot Robbie will take on the role of Barbie in an upcoming Live action movie from Mattel and Warner Bros…
In a statement, Margot says, “Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery. Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president.
Amy Schumer was originally suppose to take on the role but is no longer available.