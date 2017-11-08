Mariah Carey had Weight Loss Surgery
Just because she’s a diva, doesn’t mean she’s not insecure just like us
According to a few sources, Mariah underwent weight loss surgery last month. Mariah had gastric sleeve surgery, which is a procedure that consists of removing part of the patient’s stomach so that he/she feels satisfied more quickly.
According to reports, Mariah has been getting a lot of criticism online lately from body shamers and wanted to do something about it….PageSix reports that the superstar was also finding her weight to be an issue when dancing…